Christopher F. Rufo

Christopher F. Rufo

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Randy Wayne's avatar
Randy Wayne
3d

Dear Chris,

I thank you for all the work you do to bring Western Civilization back to universities!

thanks,

randy

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
D. Dietrich's avatar
D. Dietrich
3d

Excellent commentary. The Left has infiltrated much of American culture and the institutions. Basically it has done so through the Frankfurt School and Antonio Gramsci methods and views of the world. Even our history has been penetrated. At Thomas Jefferson historical sites, the recurrent central theme is Jefferson the slave owner, not Jefferson the advocate of liberty. That pivot must be challenged.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies
97 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Christopher F. Rufo
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture