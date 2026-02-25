Christopher F. Rufo

Christopher F. Rufo

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Yuri Bezmenov's avatar
Yuri Bezmenov
11h

"Abundance" and "affordability" are demoralized doublespeak for socialism. Democrat policies of higher taxes and fraud will not help anyone except their cronies. Spanberger is a case study faking moderation and focus on economics, then unleashing woke after getting elected. The only way to Make America Affordable Again is mass deportations: https://yuribezmenov.substack.com/p/make-america-affordable-again

Reply
Share
2 replies
M Patrick D's avatar
M Patrick D
10h

The Normies in the middle who traditionally voted on the left opened their eyes (Took the Red Pill) and voted for Trump. They mostly saw the lunacy of the far left. What should not happen is for those millions of Americans to stay home for the midterms, to let the far right weirdos divide them and have them vote for another deranged democrat or not vote for anyone on the normal right. The Socialists will NEVER stop and we should not let them get an edge.

Reply
Share
58 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Christopher F. Rufo · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture