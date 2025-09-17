Christopher F. Rufo

Christopher F. Rufo

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Yuri Bezmenov's avatar
Yuri Bezmenov
37m

Charlie was the best of us. While conservatives held peaceful vigils, leftists danced on his grave. We need RICO to bring justice to all the extremist networks and their funders. If we don’t hold them accountable, they will stoke more violence. Randi weingarten and many like her are already back to calling all of us fascists, only a week after they scolded both sides to tone down the rhetoric.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
NoVaCloudDev's avatar
NoVaCloudDev
1h

I agree.

Please take care of yourself, Chris.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
25 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Christopher F. Rufo
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture