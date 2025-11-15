American politics seems to be entering a schizoid moment. We have the radical Left meme machine driving violence, instability, terrorism, and assassination. Meanwhile, the Right’s reaction has often delved into conspiracy theories and dead ends. On today’s podcast, we’re going to try sorting through this moment. It’s about digital politics, it’s about ideology, it’s about street violence, and we’re going to guide you through it in a smart, sober, responsible way so you avoid the pitfalls left and right. All that and more on this week’s episode of Rufo & Lomez.

Rufo: It’s been a big week with the launch of the podcast, and we’re already starting to get some initial reviews in. My favorite is from the Left-wing Mother Jones magazine, which has deemed us “the far Right’s favorite fellas.” We’re now the representatives of the “thinking man’s far Right,” and the podcast apparently has influence all the way up to Vice President J.D. Vance. So what do you make of this? Is this real? Do we disavow? Do we endorse? What do we do?

Lomez: Yeah, that’s interesting. Mother Jones, huh? And I presume this is Kiera Butler—is that right? I think that’s right, yeah. Kiera Butler has been writing articles about this scene, off and on, for quite a while, so this is not a surprise. It’s interesting. This is good. I guess we now have the endorsement of Mother Jones. Did you take this article to be positive? Is this in support of what we’re doing here?

Rufo: I think it’s branding that is supposed to be negative, but, as so often happens, it actually is positive. We have Mother—where’s Father Jones? Is he out of the picture? That was my big meta question about this. But I think we run with it. I think “the thinking man’s far Right” is a great slogan and a great brand for the new pod.

Lomez: Sure, I’m okay with that. We’ll roll with that. I think that’s good. I’m satisfied. What else is going on? Chris, do you know it’s my birthday today? Do you see my balloon in the back?

Rufo: I didn’t. I saw the balloon; I didn’t know what to think. It’s your birthday—happy birthday! What birthday is this? Are you going to tell us?