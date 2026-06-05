This week was the California primary election, and it was a relatively good night for Republicans. In the governor’s race, Steve Hilton made it through to the runoff. Spencer Pratt, the reality television star-turned-political bomb thrower, looks likely to also make it through to compete against incumbent Democratic Mayor Karen Bass in the general election.

I say “looks likely” because we don’t know for sure yet. California is still counting votes. As of this writing—three days after the election—only about 64 percent of votes in the L.A. mayor’s race and 60 percent of votes in the gubernatorial race have been counted.

Many Republicans, including President Trump, have voiced indignation and suspicion that, once again, California is counting votes and reporting results at a rate worse than a Third World country. They are justified in being suspicious. We’ve seen this phenomenon play out before, from Seattle to elections across the Golden State. We’ll have election-night returns in which the sensible candidate is leading by five or ten points, and then a few weeks or a month later, when all the ballots are counted, the far-Left candidate somehow comes out on top by a narrow margin.