Christopher F. Rufo

Christopher F. Rufo

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Pscheff's avatar
Pscheff
1dEdited

One of the more amazing parts of this whole boondoggle is it hardly costs anything it all to get in the game. You can buy the politicians off for pennies on the dollar. You donate less than 100k and you get multi million dollar contracts. The cost/benefit for these firms is incredible.

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Steve Edmondson's avatar
Steve Edmondson
1d

And yet the voters in California will almost assuredly maintain this corrupt one party rule because so many are dependent on government aid. California will not reform, it will collapse.

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