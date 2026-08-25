Christopher F. Rufo

Christopher F. Rufo

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Ben Slivka's avatar
Ben Slivka
1d

Government Employee Unions should be illegal. FDR said that very firmly. But JFK opened the floodgates with an Executive Order after he was elected. Payback for their help during his campaign.

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John Steele Gordon's avatar
John Steele Gordon
1d

As I wrote in City Journal, allowing public sector unions was the greatest public policy mistake of the 20th century. Prohibition was repealed when the Great Depression made government desperate for money. But how do we get legislators to vote to rein in the public sector unions that bribe them so generously?

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