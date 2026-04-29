Christopher F. Rufo

Christopher F. Rufo

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Pscheff's avatar
Pscheff
2d

Doesn't hearing these types of stories ever get old to Californians? The ineptness across the state is truly incredible.

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Kathy's avatar
Kathy
2d

Great reporting of yet another colossal failure of leadership by Gov Gavin Newsom. There should be ppl running these projects who have project management experience. Who can quickly unearth not just how the tech should/will work once it’s in place but also all the tasks and obstacles across the region that must be addressed and overcome. This means more than just technology. This also means hard infrastructure, real estate issues associated with fiber or other physical aspects of the project. What community outreach and buy in will be needed. What do the permits allow when impasses occur or contractors dispute scope or budget? How to treat overruns? Pulling contractors when they overrun consistently or show signs of experience deficiencies on the project team doing the actual work. This is a massively complex job. It can’t be entered into with multiple contractors doing the same or even different parts without a strong project leadership representing the state and the taxpayers. Newsom has a history of letting activists run his cities. Homelessness and drug addiction is running rampant and getting worse. If he has left a project this important in the hands of the contractors, he will keep paying out cash that hasn’t been earned with no one in charge. Pay attention everybody: this is a small version of Newsom’s America if he runs for the Oval. He is utterly incompetent and actually not that bright. Sadly, those CA residents needing 911 responders will be the clear losers for a long time to come. It will take someone like Steve Hilton to fix it.

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