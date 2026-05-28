Christopher F. Rufo

Christopher F. Rufo

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Brian Villanueva's avatar
Brian Villanueva
3h

The Maidu have been among the most successful at using grants to benefit their tribe. They have a huge cultural center in Roseville, CA to which many local 4th graders go on field trip. ($$$ of course.) They're the most high-profile of the Indian tribes around here.

They also have a casino (of course -- every tribe does here) up by Oroville. It's small, but surely a tribe that is running slot machines can afford to fund its own religious fire ceremonies.

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Daniel Pahl's avatar
Daniel Pahl
3h

....."and they use dollar bills to light the fire.....".......

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