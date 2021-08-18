Bank of Amerika
The financial giant teaches that the United States is a system of “white supremacy” and encourages employees to become “woke at work.”
Bank of America Corporation has implemented a racial reeducation program that claims the United States is a system of “white supremacy” and encourages employees to become “woke at work,” instructing white employees in particular to “decolonize [their] mind[s]” and “cede power to people of color.”
Earlier this year, Bank of America’s North Carolina and Ch…