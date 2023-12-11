“A White Male Would Probably Already Be Gone”
Former Vanderbilt professor Carol Swain discusses the situation of Harvard president Claudine Gay.
Yesterday, journalist Christopher Brunet and I broke a story examining evidence that strongly suggests that Harvard president Claudine Gay plagiarized multiple sections of her Ph.D. dissertation, according to Harvard’s own academic integrity policies. One of the scholars that Gay used material from in at least two instances was Carol Swain, who has serv…