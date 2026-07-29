Christopher F. Rufo

Christopher F. Rufo

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BillyO's avatar
BillyO
1h

That’s why California is the head of the HIC (Homeless Industrial Complex)…where there are HUNDREDS of very well-paid Administrators, Boards of Directors and Managers. Where progress is measured in dollars coming into the Organizations. Where there is ZERO incentive to disrupting the status quo and risking your income or position in the whole scheme. Where success is measured in continuity of services offered…whatever form they take.

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Richard Fossey's avatar
Richard Fossey
1h

I would like to know the salaries of the people who run the Skid Row campus. I'm guessing they all make six figures and have great health insurance and maybe a retirement plan.

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